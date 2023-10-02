The official voting period for the 2023 general election has begun. Photo / Bevan Conley

EDITORIAL

The official voting period for the 2023 general election has begun.

Before a law change in 2011, a special reason was required to make an advance vote; now, anyone who is eligible to vote in New Zealand is able to do so at a polling station ahead of election day - October 14.

Overseas voters were able to vote from last Wednesday.

Of course the election campaign continues, but the parties know they need to have made their mark with the early bird voters, as what the leaders and candidates say or do now will be moot for them - hence the mad flurry of activity, policy releases, plans, promises, interviews, debates, walkabouts and other public appearances of the past days and weeks.

The number of early voters has been steadily increasing. Just over 11 per cent of voters cast advance votes in the 2008 election. In 2020, that had shot up to almost 70 per cent of registered voters - 1.9 million people. While that early turnout was undoubtedly spurred by lockdown fears, the trend looks set to continue.

Early voting offers a convenience for voters who are away, busy or working on election day. It may also offer a somewhat quieter, more private or less-pressured option for some, particularly amid what feels like a more divisive campaign.

Significant numbers of early voters will have a major influence on the outcome of the election.

For Labour leader Chris Hipkins, therefore, becoming unwell and testing positive for Covid at the weekend was the worst possible result for a vital two days of high-profile campaigning, as National maintains a strong lead in the polls and held a raucous rally in Albany, while Labour unveiled its election manifesto at a rally in Auckland. Political leanings aside, any champion of democracy must think the timing cruel.

It was pleasing - and of course politic - to see a prompt tweet from National leader Christopher Luxon wishing Hipkins a swift recovery to get him “back on the campaign trail before too long”.

Hipkins’ illness also demonstrates the persistently long tail of the pandemic.

Despite the desire of many to leave it behind, Covid’s ability to derail plans clearly continues, and does not discriminate. It has infiltrated the campaign conversation - from its impact on the economy, tourism, crime, health and mental health, to the social divisions it has exacerbated and the anger it has fuelled, to how we deal with the scars and try as a nation to extricate ourselves from its clutches.

On top of those issues, the increasing cost of living is hurting many households, and wild weather woes and climate change are also hitting home.

The sheer weight of all those pressing issues can feel overwhelming, and may contribute to voter apathy. There are still almost two weeks to go until election day itself, though, so people should not need to feel pressured to vote early if they remain undecided. A week is a long time in politics, after all; there may yet be policies to entice, or behaviour to mortify, that may influence voters’ thinking.

And for those who haven’t yet enrolled, remember it is possible to do so online right up to election day, and even on election day at a voting station - so you can have your say in the way that works best for you.