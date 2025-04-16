Health Minister Simeon Brown said $20 billion in funding would be needed to bring New Zealand’s ageing health infrastructure up to scratch, but this would not necessarily be funded by the Crown only.
The state of the country’s health infrastructure has long been a pressing issue.
The plan, released today, lists significant planned work for 10 hospitals around the country to be carried out as smaller projects spread across three or four stages.
This includes emergency department upgrades for five of the hospitals, ICU upgrades at Waitakere Hospital and an outpatient community hub at Gisborne Hospital. Specific timelines and dates for the upgrades were not included in the plan.
Infrastructure New Zealand, a member’s association, largely supports the Government’s plans, but wants to see greater use of private investment to cover that $20b infrastructure price tag.
“We see this as an opportunity for the Government to expand its approach to using private capital in the provision of health infrastructure, while still ensuring ownership of the assets remains with the Crown.”
Brown says the plan is the first of its kind for New Zealand. It envisions a new approach to building and upgrading health infrastructure by doing it in smaller stages rather than single, large-scale structures, he says.
“Our health system is under significant pressure from ageing infrastructure that hasn’t kept pace with the needs of a growing and ageing population,” Brown says.
“The average age of our public health estate – 1274 buildings across 86 campuses – is around 47 years. This is creating some significant challenges."
The plan focuses on major remedial work to avoid service disruption, facilities with poor seismic ratings or serious compliance risks and outdated infrastructure that cannot support modern health practices.
“The state of our health infrastructure is not a new challenge; it is a problem that has developed over multiple decades. Addressing it requires a long-term plan to both renew existing capacity, and invest in new facilities, to meet future demand.”
More carparks
The plan proposes 11 projects to expand or upgrade hospital car parking sites, including 1100 more parking spaces at Wellington Hospital.
Health NZ Te Whatu Ora says as hospital demand has grown, car parking supply has tended to remain static. Insufficient spaces to park can lead to people missing their appointments, it said.
Urban hubs
The plan includes building and expanding “urban ambulatory hubs” – facilities of sufficient scale that would be operated by Health NZ for ambulatory care and treatments.
Health NZ Te Whatu Ora says this means people can access care closer to home and decongests hospital sites.
New facilities have been earmarked for Kaitāia, Gisborne, Warkworth, Tauranga, Kerikeri, north Waikato and Wellington.
Mental health care
The plan also targets in-patient public health mental health care services, rather than residential, out-patient or community care.
It includes upgrades at Auckland City Hospital, Hillmorton and Waitematā, and a new facility at Taranaki Hospital.
Dunedin Hospital
Brown also announced the next steps for the new Dunedin Hospital. A tender process had begun for the next stage of construction of the inpatient building, with works to recommence on the former Cadbury site from mid-year.
This would cover work on the substructure of the building while commercial commercial negotiations for the main construction continued, he said.