In February, Police briefed Minister Mark Mitchell, and Associate Minister Casey Costello, on issues relating to “recruit readiness” including the physical test – contributing to a 1% drop in the applicant success rate.
Costello, who holds the delegation for the 500-police target, says taking a monthly snapshot doesn’t provide a full picture – and the past year has seen a dramatic increase in the number of applicants and recruits.
Police have also noted a slight decrease in attrition since the February report – 5.4%, at March 31 – but say they face significant pressure from Australian recruiters targeting New Zealand cops.
But Labour’s police spokeswoman Ginny Andersen says all reports indicate it won’t be possible for the Government to meet its target of 500 cops by November.
“The increased applicants that police are receiving are simply not translating into recruits,” she said.
“I’ve had reports from people who say they’re really struggling to get those recruits over the line and this [briefing] makes it really clear that they’ve even engaged some special training to give advice and support to recruits to help them pass that physical test.”
The February aide-memoire, released to NZME under the Official Information Act, updated the ministers on initiatives under way to support the target of 500 police by November this year.
It highlighted a significant increase in applicants – with more than 700 in January this year – but stated “many recruit applicants are not meeting entry requirements when these are required”.
It said the most common requirement frequently missed is the Physical Appraisal Test (PAT), stating it had engaged High Performance Sport New Zealand to help prepare a training guide for applicants, and police in many districts were providing run clubs.
Superintendent Kelly Ryan told NZME the mention of High Performance Sport New Zealand was added to this briefing in error – with police physical education officers providing material for the training guide.
The document said issues relating to recruit readiness (not limited to the PAT) had contributed to a 1% drop in success rate, for the period of July–December 2024, when compared to the same period the previous year.
Costello said police have continued to optimise the recruitment and training process – including recruiting leads co-ordinating activities in each district and creating opportunities for potential applicants to engage with local cops.
“With the applicant pool being so much larger and the timelines to prepare being faster, it’s not surprising to see that there has been a very small reduction - of 1% - in recruit readiness when compared to the same period in 2023, before these changes were made.”
Police briefed the ministers that 5,277 applications were received in the second half of last year – more than twice the number of applications for the same period in 2023 - with changes to eligibility criteria accounting for nearly 40% of them.