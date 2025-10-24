Advertisement
‘D’oh’, what Labour’s first policy has in common with Homer Simpson’s car – Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
Opinion by
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Thomas Coughlan, Political Editor at the New Zealand Herald, loves applying a political lens to people's stories and explaining the way things like transport and finance touch our lives.

Joined by Labour's finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds, party leader Chris Hipkins unveils the NZ Future Fund policy. Photo / NZME

In one of The Simpsons’ more inspired episodes, Homer’s long-lost half-brother, Herb, a Detroit auto mogul, recruits him to design a car for the “average American”.

Homer rises to the challenge: the vehicle boasts separate cabs – one for himself, the other for his wailing brood (restraints included); an engine

