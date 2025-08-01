Advertisement
Government’s secret pay equity overhaul bypassed public scrutiny

RNZ
3 mins to read

Ministers such as Brooke van Velden worked to keep pay equity changes secret to prevent a surge in claims. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Kirsty Johnston of RNZ

Internal documents reveal how ministers worked to keep sweeping pay equity changes secret until the last minute – a move designed to prevent a surge in claims and protect the Government balance sheet.

In emails and briefings, the ministers and their

