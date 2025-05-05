“Advisable” changes had been made “to make sure she is managing it better going forward,” he said.

“I am very relaxed about it. The reality is ... she has received unsolicited emails, she has had printing issues, she’s had tech issues. She has made changes subsequently. ”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But Labour leader Chris Hipkins – the author of that particular part of the 2023 Cabinet Manual that covers personal email and phone use – said technology at Parliament had improved dramatically in recent years and there was “absolutely no justification” for Stanford’s actions.

“As Prime Minister, I changed the Cabinet Manual guidance around the use of personal email accounts to make it clear that ministers shouldn’t be doing that.

“The technology in Parliament has improved dramatically in the last few years. There is no longer a need to use personal email accounts, for example, to print documents. The technology is now all fully mobile.”

In 2023, a section was added to the Cabinet Manual to clarify whether ministers can use their personal email and phone numbers.

In Labour’s first term, former minister Clare Curran admitted to conducting some ministerial business using a Gmail account.

It currently sets out rules for using a personal email account while a minister.

The section reads:

“Ministers should not use their personal email account or phone number to conduct ministerial business.

“Where the use of a personal account or phone number for ministerial business is unavoidable (for example, when ministers are travelling and/or have issues accessing their ministerial account) it is important that:

(a) information is protected from unauthorised access, use, and disclosure and that classified and personal information is handled appropriately;

(b) the minister’s office and officials have ready access to relevant information;

(c) timely responses can be made to requests for access to that information, for example, under the Official Information Act 1982 and the Privacy Act 2020; and

(d) accurate records can be preserved of ministerial decision-making in line with the Public Records Act 2005 (see also paragraph 8.104).”

