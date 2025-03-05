Home / New Zealand / Politics

‘Pretty disruptive’: Inside the delays and power plays behind the controversial Waitangi Tribunal appointments

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Māori lawyer Prue Kapua didn’t know she was pencilled in to be reappointed to the Waitangi Tribunal in November last year, but by December had fallen out of favour following consultation with coalition partners.

“It’s a bit of a surprise,” she said when the Herald informed her she was on an earlier list of Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka’s preferred candidates, revealed in official briefings and draft letters from Te Puni Kōkiri (TPK).

But her name was not

