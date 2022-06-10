Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Derek Cheng: Poor or invisible ministers - why Labour is losing the law and order debate

6 minutes to read
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi discusses legal aid, psychiatric reports. Video / Andrew Warner

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi discusses legal aid, psychiatric reports. Video / Andrew Warner

Derek Cheng
By
Derek Cheng

Senior writer

OPINION

The Labour Party launched into justice sector reforms when it came into power in 2017 with three justice summits. Three reports landed by the end of 2019, each one declaring how broken the system

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.