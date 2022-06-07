Bullet holes in front window of Clover Park house. Video / Hayden Woodward

National Party Leader, Christopher Luxon is calling for Police Minister Poto Williams to be replaced as gang tensions and crime increase.

He told AM that Williams has not been able to provide the leadership, tools and support frontline police officers need.

"Poto Williams is struggling and she now needs to be removed by the Prime Minister and replaced," he said.

Luxon said that Williams' inability to adequately support police was behind rising gang tensions, but he said it wasn't personal and that he was sure she was a good person.

"People are feeling incredibly unsafe in their homes and communities and the second reality is that frontline police actually want to get on and crack down on gangs but they don't have the tools to do so," he said.

Luxon also said the National Party will be announcing policies to help crack down on crime but in the meantime is keen to work with the Government, particularly on a firearms prohibition bill.

He said he'd like to see the bill be taken out of the select committee and into parliament to be passed urgently.

He also said he'd work with the Government on moving assets from gangs.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon says Poto Williams has not been able to lead successfully in her role as police minister. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A tit-for-tat war between the Tribesmen and Killer Beez gangs has had Aucklanders on edge for weeks, after a number of brazen shootings and suspicious fires across the city.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this week said there was an escalation "between two gangs" and police were focused on de-escalation.

"When it comes to law changes, we are always very focused on what works. We don't need politics here. We don't need tokenistic changes. We need things that work.

"We know that some of the things that will make a difference are those we are already doing. We've had 500 firearm seizures this year. Getting firearms registered in New Zealand - even Chris Cahill from the Police Association says that will be one of the things that make the biggest difference. We're also doing firearm prevention orders. We are constantly looking at the landscape.

"We're looking at a couple of other measures in the New Zealand context. We're not in a position to talk about this just yet but we are looking at some other possibilities but my lens will always be 'will it make a difference?'"