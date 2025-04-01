NZ First leader Peters has been among those posting on social media about the topic, questioning the appropriateness of the post, “in particular using that language and innuendo with the nature of the pictures he posted”.
Swarbrick said members of minority communities, such as the rainbow community, were “accustomed to using and co-opting terms that may not be well understood by external groups, oftentimes with irreverence and absurdity”.
“The central conspiracy here is that the use of such a word on a private account by an MP, before they were an MP, is inherently suspicious,” she said.
Swarbrick said the party had been screening “immense numbers of death threats and abuse” directed at Doyle and their child and was critical of Peters amplifying questions about the posts.
“The Deputy Prime Minister has decided to double down on disinformation, fanning the flames of hatred towards the rainbow community that we have recently seen can lead to real world violence,” she said.
Questioned about the Greens’ response, Peters said all he had said was that the posts “are inappropriate” and questions needed to be asked. He said he was aware of members of the rainbow community who had taken issue with Doyle’s comments.
“I didn’t make the posts, [Doyle] did. This is identity politics at its worst. This is virtue signalling at its worst ... This is not an anti-rainbow thing.”
Peters said there was no excuse for death threats against Doyle but denied he or his party was responsible, noting they had begun before Peters himself posting.
Swarbrick said she got in touch with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon directly on Saturday about the matter and was calling on him to “shut down this behaviour”.
Asked about that on Monday afternoon, Luxon said: “Any threats of violence, death threats, or otherwise is totally unacceptable on MPs or frankly any New Zealander.
“I think accountability lies with those that are making those threats.”
Luxon believed the language used by Doyle “was really inappropriate”.
“In the scrutiny and the reality of political life, our social media language is scrutinised by the media. It’s also scrutinised by fellow politicians and also the public. Ultimately, that is a case for the Greens’ leadership to deal with.”
Labour leader Chris Hipkins said the way Doyle’s private social media posts had been “politicised” was “very unfortunate”.
“I think some of the aspersions cast on Benjamin’s character are really horrific and really ugly and portray an ugly side of New Zealand politics that I don’t want to add fuel to,” Hipkins said.
Hipkins said he was “not going to form a judgment” regarding the content of Doyle’s posts.