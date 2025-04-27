Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

David Seymour sides with banks after ‘disappointing’ advice from Regulation Ministry

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Regulation Minister David Seymour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Regulation Minister David Seymour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

  • Regulation Minister David Seymour asked for advice on the Reserve Bank’s capital requirements for banks earlier this year.
  • The advice was released to the Herald under the Official Information Act.
  • The Reserve Bank is currently reviewing the rules.

Regulation Minister David Seymour sided with New Zealand’s big banks over the advice of officials from his own Ministry for Regulation on the issue of how the contentious bank capital rules should be calculated and compared.

The rules, which were unveiled by the Reserve Bank

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics