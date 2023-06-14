Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

David Fisher: Kim Dotcom faces rising tide of testimony as Megaupload coders face sentencing

David Fisher
By
7 mins to read
In the beginning, the Megaupload Four were united - Bram van der Kolk, Kim Dotcom, Mathias Ortmann and Finn Batato. Dotcom alone faces extradition now after Batato's death and guilty pleas from Ortmann and van der Kolk. Photo / File

In the beginning, the Megaupload Four were united - Bram van der Kolk, Kim Dotcom, Mathias Ortmann and Finn Batato. Dotcom alone faces extradition now after Batato's death and guilty pleas from Ortmann and van der Kolk. Photo / File

ANALYSIS

Tomorrow will see a momentous milestone in the marathon that is the Megaupload case.

Bram van der Kolk and Mathias Ortmann will be sentenced at the High Court at Auckland, having pleaded guilty to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics