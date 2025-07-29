Advertisement
Date of national day to acknowledge abuse in care survivors announced with $1m fund for local events

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon delivers a national apology to the survivors of abuse in state care. 12 November 2024

A national day to acknowledge the abuse, harm and pain hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders experienced in state and faith-based care will be held on November 12.

This one-off national day is being held on the anniversary of the Prime Minister’s historic official apology at Parliament to abuse

