Dame Jacinda Ardern to lead new programme designed to ‘challenge and change’ the status quo of politics

Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern has been named as the new leader of a project designed to “challenge and change” the status quo of politics.

Ardern will lead the Field Fellowship, a new programme for emerging leaders, where she hopes to “rehumanise leadership” and “bring more hope and optimism into politics”.

The programme will connect and support those that embrace an alternative form of leadership.

“Leading Field is a humbling and exciting opportunity,” Ardern said.

“I want to help bring more hope and optimism into politics, but also rehumanise leadership. This is a chance to do that and bring together a network of really talented politicians.”

The programme is run by the Center for American Progress (CAP) Action Fund, a nonpartisan policy and advocacy organisation based in Washington DC, according to its website.

In a statement, the organisation said it would connect those who embraced leadership that centred on “pragmatic idealism” and who drew on the “strength of kindness and empathy to develop and build public support for progressive policy solutions to complex problems”.

The first cohort would include up to 15 participants based in Europe.

“Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is the embodiment of the leadership style the programme will instil in those who participate,” CAP Action Fund chief executive Patrick Gaspard said.

“It’s only right that our inaugural fellowship [...] is expected to include women in leadership roles from different European countries. It will help shape the ideas that will steer Europe toward a more hopeful, unifying, and optimistic future.”

Gaspard said “the rise of authoritarianism and the growing influence of the far right in Europe” showed the urgency of this programme.

“This moment demands more bold and principled leaders who are not afraid to stand firm in their values and who will refocus politics where it belongs - on caring for people.”

Tuesday’s announcement follows news in May that Ardern would remain a key figure in New Zealand’s efforts to reduce online extremist content as part of the newly created Christchurch Call Foundation.

The foundation was announced by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and French President Emmanuel Macron and outlined how it would continue addressing the kind of harmful content that led to the deadly 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch.

Ardern’s new role within the foundation was as Patron of the Call.

The foundation would be based in Wellington. It intended to co-ordinate civil society, social media companies and governments to continue the Christchurch Call’s work.

