Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Covid-19 pandemic handling returns to headlines, with Labour under scrutiny – Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Jacinda Ardern pictured during the pandemic, when she was Prime Minister. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jacinda Ardern pictured during the pandemic, when she was Prime Minister. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Thomas Coughlan
Opinion by Thomas Coughlan
Thomas Coughlan, Political Editor at the New Zealand Herald, loves applying a political lens to people's stories and explaining the way things like transport and finance touch our lives.
Learn more

Plating up at the buffet of political performance this week, the Government was dealt equal portions of sweet and sour.

First, the sour: the dread of two quite grim polls, one showing a hung Parliament, the other showing the coalition in power, but Labour within striking distance of National and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save