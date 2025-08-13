He said he still believed public hearings would enhance public confidence in the inquiry’s processes by enabling the public to see former ministers – who have critical insights into the pandemic response – questioned in public.
A minute, published by the inquiry, recorded the objections of Ardern and the other ministers.
These objections included that there was a convention that ministers and former ministers are interviewed by inquiries in private and departing from that convention would undermine confidence.
They were also concerned that the livestreaming and publication of recordings of the hearing creates a risk of those recordings being “tampered with, manipulated or otherwise misused”, a risk which the inquiry “ought to have foreseen and planned for”.
Other witnesses raised concerns that providing evidence at public hearings might bring risks of abuse being directed at them and their families.
More to come ...