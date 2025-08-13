Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern, pictured during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo / Andrew Warner

The second set of public hearings for the Covid-19 Royal Commission has been axed after key witnesses, including former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern, refused to appear.

Those witnesses, including Labour leader Chris Hipkins and former ministers Grant Robertson and Ayesha Verrall, continue to co-operate with the inquiry.

Chair Grant Illingworth has the power to summons people to appear before the inquiry, but said he would not use it on Ardern and the other ministers.

“On balance we are of the view that a summons is undesirable, given that the former ministers continue to co-operate with the evidence-gathering of the inquiry.

“It is our opinion that the use of summonses to achieve their participation at a public hearing would be legalistic and adversarial, which our terms of reference prohibit,” Illingworth said.