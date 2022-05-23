Voyager 2021 media awards
Politics

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Traffic light D-Day and why a 'green' winter would overwhelm hospitals

6 minutes to read
The Omicron outbreak has unfolded largely as expected. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Derek Cheng
By
Senior writer

ANALYSIS:

Those hoping for more freedoms with a move from orange to green are likely to be disappointed by today's review of the traffic light setting.

The Omicron outbreak has unfolded largely as expected, with

