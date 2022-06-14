Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak - Derek Cheng: Another review, same old 'under-prepared' story

5 minutes to read
Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the ministry could and should have done better following a review into the backlog of tests. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the ministry could and should have done better following a review into the backlog of tests. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Derek Cheng
By
Derek Cheng

Senior writer

OPINION:

"Not so well prepared" has been a phrase that has accompanied the Government's Covid response since it started.

That doesn't mean totally unprepared, but several independent reviews have repeatedly described the response

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.