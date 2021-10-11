Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Today's cases, second Northland traveller tests positive

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Derek Cheng is deputy political editor for the New Zealand Herald

Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield will reveal today's Covid case numbers at 1pm, after confirmation that the Northland traveller picked up by police last night has tested positive.

The Prime Minister and the director-general of health will also update plans for the race to boost vaccination rates on Super Saturday. You can watch the press conference here live.

The female traveller was with another woman - who tested positive last week - as they drove from Auckland to Northland and back under false pretences.

They have been refusing to tell public health staffers where they went and who they were with, which is key information needed by contact tracers trying to stamp out the spread of Covid.

Police apprehended the woman, who was symptomatic, in a New Lynn house at 9.55pm last night, and took her to the Jet Park quarantine facility in South Auckland.

Her test result was expedited and came back positive this morning. The Ministry of Health said that 18 contacts have been identified for the woman who tested positive last week, 17 of whom have been tested.

Of the 18 contacts, nine are in Northland, seven are in Auckland, one is in Wellington, and one is still to be determined.

Meanwhile the latest locations of interest include an Auckland laundromat and a central city high-rise apartment complex are today's new locations of interest.

The URBA Residences in Howe St in Freemans Bay.

The Ministry of Health is asking anyone who visited the Urba Residences in Howe St, Freemans Bay, between Sunday October 2 and Thursday October 7 to self-isolate for 14 days.

Ardern said yesterday that more information was needed before Northland could be moved out of level 3 - including far more testing.

There are six locations of interest in Northland so far, including two petrol stations, a motel, a hotel, a dairy and a campsite.

Level 2 prospects for the Waikato look rosier, with no cases there yesterday, and no unlinked cases in the region at all.

Ministers will decide on Wednesday on alert level settings for Waikato and Northland, which remain in level 3 until at least the end of Thursday.

Auckland's level 3 settings - which are slightly less stringent that in Northland and Waikato - have been extended for another week.

Cases in Auckland have continued to trend up, and may continue to do so as the impact of allowing outdoor socialising starts to come through in the daily case numbers.

Yesterday there were 35 cases, but the number of unlinked cases over the past fortnight was 58 - the sixth consecutive day this number has increased.

The number of active contacts (including Waikato and Northland) has also risen - from 1410 a week ago to 2310 yesterday.

Yesterday the Government pushed back the date for Auckland schools opening, which had been signalled for October 18. It will be considered again next week.

The Government also announced that hundreds of thousands of health and education workers will need to be fully vaccinated or face losing their jobs.

High risk healthcare workers - including GPs, pharmacists, community health nurses, midwives and paramedics - will have to be fully vaccinated by December 1 this year, and will need to have had their first dose by October 30.

All staff at schools and ECEs who have contact with children and students will need to have a first dose by November 15, and to be fully vaccinated by January 1.

Exemptions will be allowed, including for those who cannot take the Pfizer vaccine for medical reasons.

The Government has said that one of the other three vaccines that have been purchased would be available for those who cannot take Pfizer but still want to be vaccinated.

But only two have Medsafe approval - AstraZeneca and Janssen - and neither are in the country yet.

Yesterday Ardern couldn't give a date for when they would be.