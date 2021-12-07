Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Sir Brian Roche on the Government's Delta readiness - hospital prep, vax rollout, testing

Sir Brian Roche chairs the independent continuous improvement committee advising the Government on its Covid response. Photo / Mark Mitchell

WATCH LIVE:

The Government's response to and preparation for the Delta outbreak will be scrutinised this morning as Sir Brian Roche appears before a parliamentary select committee.

Roche chairs the independent experts on the continuous improvement committee advising the Government.

He has for more than a year been imploring the Government to increase testing and contact-tracing capacities, and did so again in a a letter and report to the Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins on September 23 that called into question the Government's preparedness for Delta.

His appearance before the committee follows revelations this morning that the Government acted far more conservatively than what public health advice recommended in moving to the traffic light system.

That advice included removing the Auckland boundary at the same time as moving the country into the new system, and starting with only Auckland and Northland at the red setting.

Instead the Government has left the boundary in place longer to give other regions more time to boost vaccination rates, and put more districts into red including Taupō and Rotorua Lakes, Kawerau, Whakatane, Ōpōtiki, Gisborne, Wairoa, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu.

In the September report, Roche also recommended vastly boosting health infrastructure to manage more cases in hospitals, MIQ and in home isolation, more engagement with Māori service providers, and a new pandemic response unit to oversee and be accountable for the whole system.

All but the latter have been adopted, though Roche said some recommendations took longer to be actioned than he would have liked.

"As a generalisation, it would always be good if the system could move more quickly, but the system is under enormous pressure," Roche told the Herald last week.

He said there was no reason to believe that the new system wouldn't be able to cope with whatever Delta threw at it in the coming months.

"It is not without risk; I don't think anyone is suggesting otherwise. We're not out of the woods yet, and much of what was in the report is still relevant for the future.

"But I feel confident we will be able to cope. That's what has happened to date, and we have no reason to think that will not continue."

'On the face of it, the system is all ready to go'

His group's report landed at a time when the number of daily cases in the current outbreak dropped to single digits, and a return to zero cases in Auckland was still on the cards.

It outlined aspects of the response that had not been up to scratch, including the "very poor level of preparedness of hospitals for Delta", a lack of funding for Māori providers, and limited testing capacity that could have ended up "compromising early outbreak containment".

A month later, the Government announced $120 million for Māori health providers to boost the vaccine rollout for Maori, and two months later, it launched a new system for taking care of cases in home isolation as well as rapid antigen testing (RAT) for businesses and, by buying them in pharmacies, for the general public.

A question mark remains, however, over contact-tracing capacity.

"The great unanswered question is the adequacy of what we have," Roche said last week.

He said the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet had been conducting regional tests for certain scenarios, though he didn't know specifics.

"They're taking what I'd described as quite a forensic approach to the level of resource available. On the face of it, the system is all ready to go," he said.

"Will it be enough? That will be displayed in real time in the next few weeks, few months."