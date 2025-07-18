Advertisement
Government ponders radical power reforms as prices rise – Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
Cost of living concerns remain top of mind for voters. Photo / NZME

Opinion by Thomas Coughlan
THE FACTS

  • Prices of butter and other foods are currently elevated.
  • The Government has commissioned a review of the electricity market, although no decisions have been made.
  • Budget forecasts for growth in the coming year were trimmed.

Parliament was visited by a familiar friend on Tuesday.

“Global events” made an appearance in Finance Minister Nicola Willis’ answer to questions from her opposite number Barbara Edmonds about the disappointing prospects for New Zealand’s growth.

These “global events” are the close cousin of the “international factors”

