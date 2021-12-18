Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: It looked liked Jacinda Ardern was shunning public health advice, but the opposite is true

10 minutes to read
December 18 2021 There were 39 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today and 10 new cases in MIQ.

December 18 2021 There were 39 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today and 10 new cases in MIQ.

Derek Cheng
By
Derek Cheng

Senior writer

ANALYSIS

As Delta swept through Auckland, Jacinda Ardern kept easing restrictions while case numbers trended higher. It looked like she was abandoning public health advice, but the opposite was true. Is she over-cautious, or is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid