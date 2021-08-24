Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Chris Hipkins and Ashley Bloomfield front questions on Govt response

Focus Live: Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield front questions on Government response

As cases continue to grow, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are fronting questions from Opposition MPs at the health select committee.

There were 41 new cases today, including 38 in Auckland, and three in Wellington.

There are now 148 cases in the whole cluster, with 11 cases in Wellington and the rest in Auckland.

Bloomfield rejected how the Health Ministry was portrayed in a review of the Auckland February outbreak, when the ministry was said to be against increasing surge capacity for contact tracing, adding that it wasn't possible given the available workplace.

"That's not a view I did or do hold, that we didn't need to continue to build surge capacity," Bloomfield told the committee.

"I can't speak to why it was reflected as such in the report but it's certainly never been my position, nor that of any senior member in the ministry."

Last week, Sir Brian Roche, who heads the continuous improvement team, said the ministry had initially been resistant to increase surge capacity for contact tracing, but he was happy because it was being done.

Public health director Caroline McElnay revealed there were three risks of contacts.

There were 369 close plus contacts, 51 per cent of which had test results, and 11 per cent were positive. There were 14,967 close contacts, 56 per cent had returned test results, and 0.2 per cent were positive. And there were 405 casual plus contacts, about half of whom were tested, with no positive results so far.

Hipkins said that the Janssen vaccine, which has been given Medsafe approval, couldn't be delivered in the third quarter of this year, and a fourth quarter delivery "may be possible but may be challenging".

Medsafe approved Janssen in July for those 18 and over, and the Government has bought five million doses and was hoping to have it as a vaccinating option, though it still wanted to focus on Pfizer.

Hipkins said he was mindful of "equity challenges" as the vaccination rollout opened up to younger age groups, given there are more Maori per capita in younger age groups.

Asked about racism targeting Pacific people in light of the Delta outbreak - where the majority of cases are Samoan - Hipkins said the Government was constantly trying to tell the public that the problem is the virus, not the people who catch it.

Today's cases were announced at 1pm.

Eighty nine of the 148 total cases cases have been epidemiologically linked, and while the other 59 cases are being investigated, director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said there is nothing to suggest at the moment that they are part of a separate chain of transmission.

One of the cases is an Auckland MIQ worker, but they had caught the virus as a contact of an existing case rather than being suspected of being the potential source.

Bloomfield revealed earlier today for the first time the number of cases in subclusters: 58 cases in the Assembly of God church service in Mangere, and 23 cases in the Birkdale group.

He said there were six subclusters in total and the other four had far fewer cases.

The church subcluster, which included six people in Wellington, included people who had been at the August 15 service and their close contacts.

Bloomfield said there were 27 different church groups that took part in the service, and the total number of people at the service was yet to be determined. More than 500 people have been tested.

There are now almost 16,000 contacts, 6000 of whom are still yet to be contacted. Of the 369 "very close contacts", 37 of them are yet to be contacted.

Bloomfield said the Health Ministry was putting together more information about how many of the cases might spent any time in the community before the lockdown while infectious, including whether any of them might be essential workers.

He said while there was an increase in the number of cases today, there hadn't been an exponential increase, and if the lockdown was working, case numbers would peak in the coming days.

There are now more than 400 locations of interest.

There were 35,000 tests nationwide yesterday, including about 26,000 in Auckland, and there have been no unexpected positive results from wastewater testing.

Bloomfield said people who were deemed high risk were being invited to go to one of five invitation-only testing stations in Auckland to avoid long waits.

Some scammers had been texting people to tell them they had tested positive, he said, and he clarified that anyone testing positive would receive a phone call.