Covid 19 coronavirus: When can you get the vaccine? Chris Hipkins, Ashley Bloomfield update priority groups

The Government is set to announce who will be the next Kiwis offered the vaccine when it reveals the priority groups.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield will announce the order of the vaccination campaign - known as vaccine sequencing - at a 1pm press conference.

Hipkins announced on Monday the Government had negotiated another sale and purchase agreement with Pfizer to secure an additional 8.5 million doses - enough to fully vaccinate every New Zealander with two jabs.

The Pfizer vaccine has been shown to be 95 per cent effective.

He said inoculating every New Zealander with the same vaccine would streamline the process despite it needing to be kept at -70C.

Health officials are now working with Pfizer on a delivery schedule but Hipkins said the rollout will begin "from the middle of this year".

He also said that the Government is working on options for the vaccines which don't end up being needed in New Zealand.

"We are working on options for donating surplus doses across our wider portfolio to the Pacific and developing countries worldwide."

Hipkins said the Government wanted to ensure that any doses not needed here were put to good use elsewhere.

That could mean delaying delivery to New Zealand, in order to free up supply for other countries in the short-term, or donating spare vaccines to other countries, Hipkins said.

"We are also working closely with the Realm countries of Niue, Tokelau, and the Cook Islands, as well as our close neighbours Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu to provide access to our vaccine portfolio and provide wider support for vaccine roll-out."