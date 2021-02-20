Covid 19 coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to announce Auckland's alert level and decision on mask-use

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to announce whether Auckland will join the rest of New Zealand in alert level 1. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is poised to announce whether Auckland will join the rest of New Zealand in alert level 1 and if masks will still be mandatory on public transport across the country.

She will make the announcement from Christchurch after attending earthquake memorial services.

This morning she told TVNZ this morning that bar anything significant Tāmaki Makaurau would move down to alert level 1.

"The decision to keep Auckland in level 2 was precautionary."

Ardern said she preferred to step down from alert levels rather than make a leap.

Extra testing numbers gave reassurance as did waste water testing, even if they hadn't been able to determine the source of the latest outbreak in Auckland, Ardern said.

The decision to move to level 2 was based on advice from medical experts including Ashley Bloomfield.

Cabinet will also consider continuing to mandate mask use on public transport across New Zealand.

Before the Valentine's Day cluster masks were only mandatory on buses in Auckland and on flights.

But the Government opted to continuing requiring masks on public transport around the country and Ardern said a decision would be made today as to whether that should continue.

Experts have long-called for masks on public transport and on other situations deemed "high risk".

More than 71,600 tests have been processed since last Sunday when three people tested positive - but only seven cases outside of managed isolation have been identified.

And there is a clear chain of transmission between the cases with genomic testing confirming they're all the same strain.

Papatoetoe High School - where two students tested positive last week - reopened this morning with all staff and students requiring a negative test before returning.

The school had been used as a community Covid-19 testing centre last week.

Results of wastewater testing in the Papatoetoe region from Thursday last week showed no signs of the virus.

What will Cabinet consider?

When making today's decision, Cabinet will consider the advice on health risks from director general of health Ashley Bloomfield alongside the latest case numbers, contact tracing, geographical distribution of the infections and whether the outbreak can be connected to the border.

Ministers will also assess the economic and societal effects of an alert level change.

In advice to Cabinet on Wednesday on lifting Auckland out of its sharp 72-hour lockdown, Bloomfield and his officials deemed the outbreak to be well-contained.

But the source of the outbreak is still a mystery.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins has previously said they might never find conclusive evidence of how the outbreak started.