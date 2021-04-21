Covid 19 coronavirus: How did the airport worker get Covid 19? Chris Hipkins with the latest

Focus Live: Chris Hipkins and Dr Caroline McElnay give Covid-19 vaccine update

Derek Cheng is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Auckland airport worker who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday despite being fully vaccinated cleaned a plane that brought a returnee with the virus back to New Zealand on April 10.

Hipkins said the genome sequencing confirmed the link last night.

He will be accompanied by Dr Caroline McElnay, the director of public health, and they will also provide the latest numbers for the vaccine roll-out.

There have been doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered as of 183,351 yesterday, including 42,771 people had had two doses.

Hipkins has had his second dose of the vaccine.

He said 41 per cent of those vaccinated were in Auckland, 19 per cent of whom were Maori or Pasifika.

He said about 7400 out of 50,000 household contacts of border workers had had a dose of the vaccine, but he would like those numbers to be higher.

He encouraged those people to get jabbed.

21,791 of people in group 2 were now fully vaccinated.

There were around 1200 active vaccinators so far, and 2500 people had completed the training to be vaccinators.

The total number of vaccine doses received so far is 685,620.

He said he is writing to the chief executives of all the agencies working at the border to remind them of their legal obligations, including making sure their workers are being tested and that they keep records of those tests.

Only employers can ensure that workers who need to be tested are being tested, he said.

‌

Last week, the Ministry of Health released the number of planned weekly doses up until the end of June. This week, DHBs plan to administer 52,925 doses, up from 46,525 last week.

This morning Hipkins said the genome sequencing results had confirmed that the airport worker's virus was linked to an infected overseas returnee, who returned to New Zealand on April 10.

The worker cleaned planes from high-risk countries and had received both vaccine jabs - which has 95 per cent efficacy in preventing symptomatic Covid-19.

An investigation was looking into whether there was any person-to-person contact between the worker and people on the infected flight, or if the worker might have caught the virus from droplets in the air inside the plane.

According to the Health Ministry, three positive cases from India, one from Ethiopia and two from Kenya all flew into New Zealand on April 10 via Dubai.

The Auckland airport worker cleaned planes that carried passengers from high-risk countries. Photo / Michael Craig

Three new locations of interest have been identified relating to the airport worker.

They are:

• Westfield St Luke's Food Court, Saturday, April 17, 12.15pm to 2.30pm

• Bunnings New Lynn, Saturday, April 17, 2.30pm to 3.50pm

• Movenpick Dominion Rd, Saturday, April 17, 5.15pm to 7.20pm

Five household contacts have been tested and have returned negative results. Sixteen close contacts have been identified so far.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said the fact the worker was vaccinated and didn't have symptoms meant "it's quite likely that they may have had a very low ... risk of infecting other people".

"This is right at the core of one of the great questions of vaccination, does it prevent you from transmitting the virus?

"Obviously, in this person's case, it didn't stop them from getting infected. It might be that their viral load remained very low, and their risk of infecting other people very small. That's what we're hoping the vaccine does."

Both the Australian and New Zealand governments stressed yesterday that new cases of the virus were expected and the latest infection did not threaten the transtasman travel bubble.

The case is the second airport-based cleaner to be infected through their work.

The earlier case was an LSG Sky Chefs worker who may have caught the virus after handling linen from incoming flights.

Workers like her will need to have regular Covid-19 tests under a new public health order that comes into effect at 11.59pm tonight.

Flights from India to New Zealand are currently suspended due to the high number of cases arriving from there. The temporary ban is in place until April 28, and the Government is expected to announce whether it might be extended on Friday.

Director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay is giving the latest update on the Auckland airport worker who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

This morning Hipkins wrote to border worker employers to remind them of their legal obligations to record workers' tests.

This follows the recent sampling that showed 74 MIQ workers hadn't been tested.

MIQ deputy secretary Megan Main said half of them had now been either tested or had one scheduled.

"Others were either duplicate profiles which we are continuing to clean-up, people who have finished their employment, or contractors who have said they weren't aware of the need to be tested.

"We are looking at how we can better communicate with employers and employees to ensure they are aware of their obligations. We are following up with the employers of the remaining staff to ensure they are tested with urgency."