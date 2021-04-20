Covid-19 coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says vaccinated Covid-19 case was cleaning 'high-risk' planes

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern speaks to media after Covid case at Auckland Airport

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the latest Covid-19 community case is a vaccinated border worker who came into contact with planes from "high-risk" countries.

Ardern confirmed the person was fully vaccinated. They were regularly tested - the last time on the 19th.

She said the person was working in a "high-risk" area cleaning planes.

"That is a place where workers ... need to be tested and vaccinated," she said, but also "thanked".

The person was negative on the 12th - they were picked up during routine testing, Ardern said.

She had not spoken to Australia's PM Scott Morrison - but Chris Hipkins has talked to the Australian Health Minister about the case.

Ardern said she had always said there would be cases - "Australia accepts that".

On the border worker, Ardern said this was an important opportunity to say the vaccine is 95 per cent effective.

That means people can still get Covid, but it won't be as bad as it otherwise would have been.

"It is working as intended ... it's doing its job," she said of the vaccine.

She said people who have the vaccine will still get Covid; but they won't get as sick and die.

She said the vaccine reduces the likelihood of passing on the virus. "The vaccine is saving lives," she said.

She denied New Zealand has a leaky border, given the worker who has Covid was cleaning high-risk planes.

She said further contact tracing and locations of interest will be unveiled soon.

More information is still being sought, including where the plane the worker cleaned had come from.

Earlier today the Ministry of Health revealed that a new border-related Covid case has been detected on the second day of the transtasman travel bubble.

The ministry revealed Covid-19 had been detected in a worker at Auckland Airport.

It said the usual protocol of isolating the case, interviewing them, and tracing their contacts and movements was now under way.

More information will be provided later today.

Ardern is at Papatūānuku Kōkiri Marae in Māngere, paying a special visit to a community food-sharing initiative Kai Ika Project, that focuses on reducing waste.

The initiative aims to change the way people perceive "waste" through recovering unwanted fish parts and sharing them with people who want them.

A filleting service processes catch and ensures anything that isn't wanted is fully used.

In a Facebook post the project posted a picture of fish being smoked yesterday, saying it was preparing for a special visitor with a smoke-up of some fresh unwanted snapper and kingfish parts recovered from its filleting service.

"The biggest challenge with smoking fish is hiding it from the crew once it's done," it teased.

Asked about Ihumātao by the media, Ardern said it was not a botch-up by the Government.

She said the land will be utilised for housing but there is a "large process to go through" before the housing on the land is set up.

She said the funding was allocated as land for housing, but there is still a lot of work until the housing is built.