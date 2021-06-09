Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland 30,000 jabs behind vaccine schedule; Hipkins pleads for priority people to step forward

There have been more than 750,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered so far, an increase of 107,000 in the last week.

There have been more than 750,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered so far, an increase of 107,000 in the last week.

Derek Cheng is deputy political editor for the New Zealand Herald

The Auckland Metro region is falling further behind its vaccine rollout schedule and is now almost 30,000 doses behind where it planned to be.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government will keep a close eye on it, but "I don't have any particular concerns at this point".

Last week Auckland Metro - which includes the three DHBs in the Auckland region - was at 91 per cent of its target delivery, or almost 23,000 doses behind schedule.

At yesterday's weekly update it was at 90 per cent, which translates to falling short by 29,239 doses.

The region accounts for 35 per cent of all vaccination doses in the country.

Auckland University vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris said it was too early to know if there was a problem with the rollout in the Auckland region.

"Certainly anecdotally there are challenges - but to be honest it's hard to get any clarity."

About 500,000 people across the country have now had one dose, and more than 276,000 people are fully vaccinated. Overall the rollout is about 10 per cent ahead of its delivery target.

Yesterday Hipkins issued a plea for those in group 1 and 2 who haven't been vaccinated to come forward and get jabbed.

"If you have not booked in for a vaccine yet, we do want to hear from you now. You'll be helping yourself, your friends and your family by coming forward."

There are about 3800 border workers and 25,000-odd household contacts of border workers who are yet to get a single vaccine dose.

Meanwhile almost 28,000 people in group 4 - the least vulnerable people in the general population - have had a Pfizer jab.

"The thing we have to recognise is that the number of people in groups is uneven throughout the country," Hipkins said.

"Take Bay of Plenty, for example, who are further ahead in the group 3. They have very few people in group 1 - border workers - but a high concentration of retirees."

Petousis-Harris said identifying priority people can be "complicated".

"Things can get a bit messy. This ain't easy."

Auckland University vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris says it's still too early to say whether there are problems with the vaccine rollout in Auckland.

Hipkins said 46,000 people in group 1 were now fully vaccinated, which includes about 23,000 border workers - though about 14,000 of them are not actively working at the border at the moment.

There are data issues, he said, meaning some border workers who have had two jabs were showing up in the system as unvaccinated.

There were 211,000 people who were fully vaccinated in group 2 - less than half of the estimated 480,000 people in the group, which includes healthcare workers, older Māori and Pasifika in whanau settings, and vulnerable people in South Auckland.

About 111,000 people in group 3 (about 1.7 million people including those 65 and older, and those with underlying health conditions) had had a single dose, while 19,000 people were fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health's data also shows that stocks of the vaccine will run low in coming weeks, if they are not replenished.

Weekly shipments have been confirmed until the end of July, and Hipkins has said they are enough to ensure the rollout won't need to be scaled down.

Pfizer has also indicated that shipments in August will exceed those in July, he said.

It was also revealed yesterday that a group of people from Melbourne had been put into managed isolation in New Zealand after misleading officials about where they were travelling from.

Up to three people were caught at the New Zealand border last week trying to get into this country without declaring they had initially come from Melbourne, Victoria.

It is understood they planned to attend a funeral.

Their actions were a breach of lockdown restrictions but officials are yet to decide whether to the charge the individuals.

Meanwhile, there were no new Covid community cases in New Zealand yesterday, but two new acute cases in MIQ and two historical cases.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield also confirmed that a Jet Park Hotel MIQ guest had been admitted to Middlemore Hospital.