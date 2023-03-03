School Strike for Climate protesters call for urgent action across Aotearoa. Video / Mark Mitchell / Alex Burton

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has taken a swing at the National Party for hanging a new candidate “out to dry” and sending her to a protest to be booed instead of a senior MP.

Shaw, who is co-leader of the Green Party, also put Labour on notice, arguing stronger climate action will be a bottom line for working with them after this year’s election and warning them not to take his party’s support for granted.

Today, hundreds of students ditched school and joined other protesters in the capital to descend on Parliament in what was one of about a dozen coordinated climate strikes across the country, demanding stronger action on climate change.

It comes as Aotearoa comes to terms with the devastating impacts of two cyclones and widespread flooding, which scientists say were made more intense due to climate change and are a sign of things to come.

It also follows political debate about climate change adaptation and mitigation heats up, with National seeking to reposition itself as a party that takes the climate crisis seriously.

School Strike for Climate protesters marching along Lambton Quay, Wellington, on their way to Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

While Shaw spoke on behalf of the Green Party and Government Minister Ginny Andersen spoke for Labour, National did not have an MP present to speak to protesters.

Neither Act nor Te Pāti Māori had MPs present.

Protest organisers said National MP Gerry Brownlee was supposed to speak but instead the recently selected Remutaka candidate, Emma Chatterton, spoke on her party’s behalf.

Chatterton attempted to convey that National was serious about climate action, and pointed out that under Labour greenhouse gas emissions had actually increased, urging the crowd to check rhetoric aligned with action.

“Unfortunately, under this Labour government, emissions are increasing. Also under Labour, the importing and burning of coal has doubled.

“So be aware of the difference between a promise and an action.”

Shouting and jeers as National Remutaka candidate Emma Chatterton speaks to climate protest. Greens co-leader James Shaw says National “strung their candidate out to dry” by not putting up a sitting MP. pic.twitter.com/AACLh3pfsn — Aaron Dahmen (@dahmenaaron) March 3, 2023

But as she spoke the young crowd grew increasingly vocal with loud boos and jeers and a lone protester on a loudspeaker chanting “climate denier” at times.

The hostility towards Chatterton appeared to increase as she spoke but she continued, appearing visibly shaken after she finished.

Chatterton declined to comment afterwards to journalists.

A National Party spokesman said none of the party’s Wellington-based MPs were available and they did not want to fly another MP into the city so chose Chatterton who lives in the region.

“This is an area [Chatterton] is passionate about and she was happy to address the protest.

“It’s disappointing that some members of the protest decided to abuse her but this is a really important issue and National will continue to show up and engage on it.

“National is fully committed to emissions targets including net zero by 2050.”

Shaw said the fact National could not find one MP to send along raised questions about how seriously its recent comments could be taken on climate change.

Shaw said he was “not comfortable” with the hostility shown towards Chatterton but could “understand the frustration”.

“National has a pretty bad record when it comes to action on climate change.

“It does strike me as odd that you’re trying to reposition your party is taking climate change seriously that you can’t find a single MP to speak for climate strikes.

“They left it to a brand new candidate who has had no part in the history of the National Party on climate change.”

“I think that the National Party completely strung their candidate out to dry.”

School Strike for Climate protesters marching along Lambton Quay, Wellington, on their way to Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Earlier when asked about the climate strikes and criticism of slow action by the Government, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said bringing down emissions “would not happen overnight” and that it would take “hard work”.

Shaw said he continued to be frustrated at the pace of action in Government, referring to Labour.

“If we delay any more any of the actions that we need to take in order to reduce our emissions, that transition is going to take even longer and be even slower than it has been so far.”

He said stronger climate action would be a bottom line for “any political party” if they wanted Green support, stating that Labour could not take their support for granted.

“This election is going to be a climate change election.

“If any political party wants the Green support, they’re gonna have to come to the table.”

Earlier, Gabrielle Po Ching of Pacific Climate Warriors told the crowd of the increased urgency and how the recent cyclones had brought reality home to Aotearoa.

“I have seen my turangawaewae Te Karaka, my whānau’s homes and my marae decimated by Cyclone Gabrielle,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion.

“We see time and time again the strength of impacted communities, resilient in the face of adversity. But it is time for our Government to step up and be the leader with climate change the Pacific needs. Phase out fossil fuels and ensure a just transition for all and down with the colonial systems that impact our whenua.”

Ching said the Government’s financial support for climate change projects in the Pacific was welcome, but also raised concerns it was not “new and additional” and urged the Government not to simply reallocate the existing aid budget.

Community co-ordinator at WYMO and Generation Zero and Fridays for Future member Sophie Todd earlier told the Herald the collective groups had five demands.

“No more exploration of fossil fuels. Even though Jacinda Ardern and the Labour Government said it would not accept more applications for oil drilling, they have accepted some.

“Lower the age of voting to 16. In Auckland, we have had a very low voter turnout. If 16-year-olds are allowed to work and pay taxes, and make decisions about their lives, then they should vote. If we have young people who are in school voting, they will learn about democracy.

Todd said they want 30 per cent ocean protection and currently have only one per cent, lower than Australia.

“Lastly the government should support regenerative farming, and support farmers to move away from fossil fuels and chemical fertilizers.”

Todd said the group also demanded the Government subsidise e-bikes so those on lower incomes could afford them.

“We are frustrated with the Government making electric vehicle subsidies. They are targeting wealthy people with discounts of $80,000.”

Todd said these solutions would definitely come at a cost but as a “nation we can see the cost of not taking actions is much bigger”.















