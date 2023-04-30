Voyager 2022 media awards
Claire Trevett: the chances of Act pulling off an Epsom-style win and toppling Simon O’Connor in Tāmaki

Claire Trevett
By
4 mins to read
National MP Simon O'Connor speaks about removing the anti-abortion social media post. Video / Mark Mitchell


Back in 2005 when Act’s Rodney Hide first won the Epsom electorate, he defied an almost universal opinion that he wouldn’t be able to pull it off.

The Green Party candidate Keith Locke was

