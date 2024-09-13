“I’m over the talk,” Luxon said. He was all about the do.

Within an hour, the Luxon headlines had been bumped down by Act leader David Seymour talking about something else the Prime Minister was “over the talk” on: the Treaty Principles Bill.

Seymour has a very annoying habit of being able to grab attention.

Even this column began with a firm undertaking that it would not be all about Seymour.

Alas. The force is strong with this one.

When it comes to the circus of a government, the big top tent should be for policies such as health and infrastructure – the “basics” of a government’s work, to use the phrase Luxon has told local councils they should abide by.

But life is not as simple for Luxon when it comes to trying to keep the focus on the show in the big top.

The Government last week set out its plans for a 30-year infrastructure agenda, its transport plans for the next three years and plans to hit its health targets. They have hardly been talked about since.

The trouble with a three-way coalition is that the coalition agreements effectively set up a vast array of sideshows to compete for customers in the circus.

Those sideshows with their sometimes unusual and controversial offerings have a tendency to hog the attention.

The prime example of this at the moment is the Treaty Principles Bill.

Illustration / Guy Body

It has almost reached the level of farce. Rarely, if ever, has so much attention been paid to something that is going nowhere.

It is like reading a book after you’ve already read the last chapter.

The only party in Parliament that will support the bill is Act. It is the tyranny of the 8.6%.

The longer it drags on, the more that becomes clear to the voters.

It could be argued it is not necessarily doing Seymour much good. It has sucked attention away from other Act gains, despite Seymour’s attempts to highlight those too.

Some Act supporters will not be happy with the amount of attention going into it.

Yet he has dug in on it.

Because it is going nowhere, the debate is not about the meaning of the principles of the Treaty but about why the hell Seymour – a sensible and productive politician – is persisting with such a monumentally futile waste of time, money and effort.

On Friday, he answered that by referencing the long path of attempts to change euthanasia law in New Zealand, noting that too had started with an unpopular bill that was defeated but the drive had continued and eventually it was Seymour who managed to deliver on it. Constitutional change is quite different from a conscience issue, but he clearly sees this as the start of a debate that might eventually bear fruit.

The short-term goal is a bit less lofty.

The Treaty Principles Bill has become a bit emblematic of the raft of moves the Government is taking on issues around Māori – many of them either by Act or NZ First.

It is the least meaningful of them because it is on a road to nowhere, and yet it is the highest profile.

That is not displeasing for either Luxon or Seymour.

Act leader David Seymour with the media's microphones. Photo / Ben Dickens

Luxon will be sick of having to talk about it and will not be disappointed Seymour has been left looking isolated on it. He just wants it over and done with quickly.

It means people have accepted his reassurance National will not support it once the select committee is done.

It means Seymour and not Luxon will be the one getting any blame – or credit, depending on your point of view.

It may be the reason Cabinet signed off on Seymour’s planned bill, despite significant concerns from officials, which has the feeling of a parent giving in to a toddler having a tantrum by letting them have the red lollies.

Given Luxon and Seymour did a fair bit of the negotiating over that themselves, there was a distinct feeling Luxon wanted to get the nightmare over and done with, so signed off on whatever it would take.

It may or may not be coincidental that if all goes to plan, it will be consigned to the nowhere bin in the middle of next year – at about the time when Seymour will take over from NZ First leader Winston Peters as Deputy Prime Minister.

Seymour on the other hand will not mind all the attention going on his own measure rather than on NZ First’s thus-far less controversial proposal to trim back references to the Treaty in legislation.

The point of these sideshow policies in the coalition agreements is to hold the circus together by giving smaller parties something that is all their own to parade before their voter base.

When it comes to the “basics” – the big stuff in health, the economy, education – the larger party will get most of the credit from the so-called “middle New Zealand”.

The smaller parties have their own voter bases and need to rely on the non-basics to please them. In some cases, they are competing for the same ones.

When it comes to putting out your slate for the voters who might be swayed by a particular issue, Seymour got the visibility advantage.

He also knows how to keep it.

He’s a canny operator: on Friday the Government announced a Cabinet direction to government departments to make decisions for eligibility for services on the basis of need, not race.

That was a policy position of all three coalition partners.

Seymour was the only one cunning enough to hold a press conference to talk about it – ensuring his was the dominant voice on it.

National and NZ First simply put out a press release.

Act and NZ First will be fairly satisfied the polling of the three governing parties has barely shifted since the election. They have not plummeted. Both have suffered from being in governing arrangements before, watching support dwindle as the larger party hogs all the attention, gets all the credit and the rule of cabinet collectivity starves them of oxygen.

Seymour in particular is still stinging from the last election, when Act went from the teens in the polls down to 8.6 per cent on election day.

In a chapter he wrote for Stephen Levine’s new book recapping the 2023 election, Back on Track, Seymour noted Act had “peaked too early”.

(In the same book, Seymour noted his soured view of the media, although it has obviously not diminished his appetite to feature in it.)

His ambition now is to get back into the teens for 2026. He’s just trying to time his peak.