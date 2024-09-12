Watch live: PM Christopher Luxon takes calls with Newstalk ZB’s Kerre Woodham

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be fielding calls on talkback this morning alongside Newstalk ZB’s Kerre Woodham.

Luxon will be in the studio from 10-11am, which will be livestreamed at the top of this article.

Yesterday, Luxon visited Gisborne and he defended his Government’s moves to allow councils to abolish Māori wards or hold referendums on their existence at next year’s local body elections.

Only two of the 45 councils (Kaipara and Upper Hutt) which decided to form Māori wards without a referendum have decided to abolish them, while the newly elected Tauranga District Council has been given a time extension.

Luxon said National and its coalition partners had opposed legislation passed by the previous Labour government which resulted in referendums not being required to introduce Māori wards.