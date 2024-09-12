Advertisement
Watch live: PM Christopher Luxon takes calls with Newstalk ZB’s Kerre Woodham

Adam Pearse
By
Politics reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Christopher Luxon live with Kerre Woodham

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be fielding calls on talkback this morning alongside Newstalk ZB’s Kerre Woodham.

Luxon will be in the studio from 10-11am, which will be livestreamed at the top of this article.

Yesterday, Luxon visited Gisborne and he defended his Government’s moves to allow councils to abolish Māori wards or hold referendums on their existence at next year’s local body elections.

Only two of the 45 councils (Kaipara and Upper Hutt) which decided to form Māori wards without a referendum have decided to abolish them, while the newly elected Tauranga District Council has been given a time extension.

Luxon said National and its coalition partners had opposed legislation passed by the previous Labour government which resulted in referendums not being required to introduce Māori wards.

“All we are doing is returning that decision back to local communities and local democracies. That’s all we are doing. If people decide to have a Māori ward - brilliant, absolutely fantastic.

“We are not against Māori wards.”

Gisborne District Council estimated its referendum will cost $7000 plus GST, while in comparison, Wellington City Council’s estimate is $350,000.

Asked about that unbudgeted cost, Luxon again reiterated the Government’s position was one of “a big principle about democracy”.

It was a matter of local democracy rather than mandating from Wellington, he said.

Some councils have criticised the Government for “overreach”. Luxon said his criticism of local government spending was serious. Too many councils “mucked around with stuff” that was not important.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.

