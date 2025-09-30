Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Christopher Luxon’s leadership: he’s running the Government like a sports team - Audrey Young

Audrey Young
Opinion by
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Audrey Young, Senior Political Correspondent at the New Zealand Herald based at Parliament, specialises in writing about politics and power.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s leadership has been the subject of more comment than usual in the past week after the CEOs in the Herald’s annual Mood of the Boardroom survey ranked him 15th among Government ministers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s leadership has been the subject of more comment than usual in the past week after the CEOs in the Herald’s annual Mood of the Boardroom survey ranked him 15th among Government ministers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Leaders aren’t necessarily the best people to talk about their own leadership styles, but in Christopher Luxon’s case, he is an expert.

He is not only the leader of the country, but he has studied leadership his whole life - particularly of politicians and sports teams.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save