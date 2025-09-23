Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Business Reports / Mood of the Boardroom

Mood of the Boardroom: Business leaders back Luxon’s China strategy but question domestic leadership

Fran O'Sullivan
Head of Business·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Herald NOW: Mood of the boardroom preview. Video / Herald NOW

Independent director Fraser Whineray has a take on his former business colleague Christopher Luxon.

“Luxon went into Parliament with the biggest Rolodex of any PM,” says Whineray. “All of whom were ready to help support getting things done and provide real-world advice across multiple sectors.

“He hasn’t used it at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save