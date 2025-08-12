Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he did not plan to discuss Monday’s gloomy polls in today’s caucus meeting.
Luxon was hit by two unflattering polls yesterday: the first, from the Taxpayers’ Union-Curia showed National fall 2.1 points to 31.8%, meaning Labour is now ahead. The poll showeda hung Parliament overall.
The 1 News-Verian poll had slightly better news for the coalition, which would still be re-elected on those numbers. However, Labour rose 4 points to 33%, just one point behind National, which was unchanged on 34%.
Luxon’s preferred prime minister score fell 3 points to 20, one point ahead of Labour leader Chris Hipkins on 19%. That is the lowest score for an incumbent Prime Minister since Jim Bolger in the 1990s, according to the pollster.
Luxon said he would not discuss these results with caucus this week, but the party still discussed internal polls.
“We discuss our internal polling from time to time with our caucus, which is very normal practice, but I’m not focused or polls or talking about myself, I’m focused on New Zealanders and making sure we have the right long-term plan in place.” Luxon said.
Luxon confirmed caucus was still receiving internal polls. When a leader stops their caucus seeing internal polling it is usually suggests they do not have confidence in their political position.
“New Zealanders understand we’ve gone through the biggest recession in the last 30 years. We’ve got a big Covid hangover as we’ve seen from the Treasury report last week, we’ve had some difficult challenging circumstances particularly since April with respect to the tariff situation.
Talk of leadership change ‘just silly’ - Chris Bishop
Senior Minister Chris Bishop said despite the grim polling there was “no talk” of changing the leader.
“That’s just silly. What we’re doing as a Government - New Zealand’s first three-way coalition government - is working hard to get the economy growing again after years of high inflation, high government spending and high debt,” Bishop said.
He suggested that some of the polling slump was because Labour had no real policy, beyond a promise to repeal things like Three Strikes, the reinstatement of oil and gas exploration, and the future Regulatory Standards Bill.
“It’s all easy for Chris Hipkins and the Labour Party to sit off to the side and say life should be better, [but] in their own words, they do not have any policy.
In an earlier press conference, Hipkins would not rule out the Greens’ inheritance tax proposal, although he conceded it would be very unlikely Labour would agree to it.
Hipkins got into trouble with his own party in 2023 and 2024 for his “captain’s call” to kill the wealth tax proposal, a call some members believed was against party rules - although Hipkins and the party leadership dispute this.