He again acknowledged he could sometimes do better.
“I could have communicated it much better. Yes, I can always do a better job engaging through and with media. But at the end of the day, Andrew came to a pretty tough and significant decision on his own right. I didn’t want to pile on.”
Luxon couldn’t specify what exactly Bayly had done that would have required him to sack the minister, had he not chosen to resign. He said Bayly had explained what had happened.
“[He] didn’t meet my expectations as a minister, and he was well understood about that and more importantly, didn’t meet his own expectations,” the Prime Minister said.
Despite not being able to clearly identify what made the behaviour worthy of being sacked, Luxon said ministers were “crystal clear” about what was a sackable offence.
He said he continued to have the backing of his caucus.
“I’m waking up every day focused on the New Zealand people and at the moment they want us to deal with the cost of living crisis and that’s what we’re doing... we’re working hard to make sure we’re delivering for the New Zealand people.”
National has been struggling in recent public polls, down on where it was at the 2023 election. The current governing bloc – National, Act and New Zealand First – were behind the left bloc – Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori – in two major polls released in February.
Nicola Willis, National’s deputy and the Finance Minister, said politicians don’t always get their communication correct, but she had learnt it was important to be blunt and get to the point.
“With political communication, we all get it wrong sometimes or I say something and a journalist doesn’t interpret it the way I would have wanted it interpreted.”
She believed Luxon was the right person to lead the country and was hitting the mark.
“We are a country that is faced with significant economic and cost of living challenges and he is leading a government that is addressing that.”
Judith Collins, the Defence Minister who served in the previous National Government cabinets and was also leader prior to Luxon, said she had full confidence in him.
Asked whether she was clear what a sackable offence was, Collins said: “I’m not in charge of Cabinet.
“It is whatever the Prime Minister decides it is. That’s the way it works in every Cabinet I have been part of.
“It is very important that everyone understands the Prime Minister has got a tough job, he has got to be very strong in it, and I support him.”
Senior minister Paul Goldsmith agreed.
“What makes a sackable offence is something the Prime Minister regards as a sackable offence. It’s obviously for the Prime Minister to deal with in any circumstances in a particular situation.
“I think we all understand that we’re always under particular public scrutiny and we’ve got to conduct ourselves in a very careful way and so I think everybody in their own mind has a sense of what would fall into that category.”