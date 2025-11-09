Talks with our Pacific partners on how meth-related concerns can be tackled together were ongoing, but New Zealand’s relationship with the Cook Islands continues to deteriorate.
As a realm country, New Zealand has a responsibility to provide the Cooks with the means necessary to support its defence and security. But $29.8m in direct aid payments have been paused since June after Prime Minister Mark Brown signed several partnership agreements with China without consulting Kiwi officials, which it’s required to do.
“We’re good with the Cook Islands people, love them, fantastic. But we’re very frustrated with the Cook Islands government,” Luxon said.
“We provide money to them on the basis of trust. Our trust has been broken. We want that restored.”
He confirmed officials on both sides were working together to “give us the mitigations that we want and the trust restored in the relationship”.
Having missed Parliament last week to meet with India’s trade minister for free trade agreement talks, Luxon said there are tough negotiations taking place but they’re progressing positively.
“[Trade Minister] Todd McClay will go to India this week as well. So we’re making good progress ... we’re very committed to getting it done.”
“We are going to go forward with [the social media ban]. We’ll have a version and put some legislation in place before the election,” Luxon said.
Regarding more widespread changes to media and communications though, like the local content levy, the work has not materialised, but Luxon suspects Goldsmith will want to advance them in light of developments across the ditch.