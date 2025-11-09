Meth prices are seven to 15 times higher here than in North America, which is why international crime organisations are attracted to our shores, Luxon said.

Government ministers (L-R) Nicole McKee, Paul Goldsmith, Matt Doocey and Casey Costello yesterday announced a new government action plan to combat methamphetamine harm in New Zealand. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

And while it isn’t new to Kiwis, meth use still needs to be addressed in our communities.

“The point is it’s a problem. It’s impacting individuals, families and communities, and we’ve got to try something different,” Luxon said.

Talks with our Pacific partners on how meth-related concerns can be tackled together were ongoing, but New Zealand’s relationship with the Cook Islands continues to deteriorate.

As a realm country, New Zealand has a responsibility to provide the Cooks with the means necessary to support its defence and security. But $29.8m in direct aid payments have been paused since June after Prime Minister Mark Brown signed several partnership agreements with China without consulting Kiwi officials, which it’s required to do.

“We’re good with the Cook Islands people, love them, fantastic. But we’re very frustrated with the Cook Islands government,” Luxon said.

“We provide money to them on the basis of trust. Our trust has been broken. We want that restored.”

Luxon said the coalition is at loggerheads with Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown and his government over their increasing warmth to China. Photo / Pacific Islands Forum

He confirmed officials on both sides were working together to “give us the mitigations that we want and the trust restored in the relationship”.

Having missed Parliament last week to meet with India’s trade minister for free trade agreement talks, Luxon said there are tough negotiations taking place but they’re progressing positively.

“[Trade Minister] Todd McClay will go to India this week as well. So we’re making good progress ... we’re very committed to getting it done.”

He noted Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal journeyed to New Zealand “when he’s probably the most in-demand sort of man in trade around the world”, dismissing speculation that talks were in a stalemate.

Last week, Luxon denied negotiations had hit a rough patch after skipping Parliament last minute to meet with Goyal in Auckland.

He told Newstalk ZB’s Kerre Woodham they were really hard negotiators, but equally, they want the best possible deal they can secure for New Zealand.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attending an Apec session in South Korea on October 31. Photo / Apec/Yonhap News

One thing that had fallen behind though was the progression of a contentious bill banning social media for under-16s.

Tech companies such as Meta, Snap Inc and Bytedance (TikTok) recently confirmed they’ll comply with Australia’s version of the law, which was passed by their Parliament in November 2024.

Australia is also introducing legislation requiring streaming platforms to invest a minimum amount of money into local content, an idea proposed by Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith here at home back in February.

“We are going to go forward with [the social media ban]. We’ll have a version and put some legislation in place before the election,” Luxon said.

Regarding more widespread changes to media and communications though, like the local content levy, the work has not materialised, but Luxon suspects Goldsmith will want to advance them in light of developments across the ditch.

Listen to the full interview here:

