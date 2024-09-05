Responding to the report, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy said the allegations were “entirely baseless, as they are nothing but a figment of imagination or sheer fabrication, and reflect ideological bias and Cold War mentality, which we firmly reject and strongly oppose”.

The statement canvasses the relationship between China and New Zealand, noting the two countries’ strong trading relationship and the recent visit by Premier Li Qiang to Wellington which led to a series of new agreements.

“Both nations are now working to implement the outcomes of this visit for the benefit of their peoples. However, it is regrettable that certain forces remain unwilling to see the healthy and stable development of China-New Zealand relations.

“Whether driven by misconception, ulterior motives, or external influence, these forces keep attempting to create divisions and even confrontation between China and New Zealand.”

The NZSIS report highlighted that strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific region had been largely framed as between the PRC and New Zealand and its traditional security partners. Although it said there were also other centres of power and influence.

The Chinese Embassy denied it was a competitor or threat to New Zealand, and claimed it did not interfere in the internal affairs of any country.

“The accusation of ‘foreign interference’ cannot be pinned on China. In fact, the report itself smacks heavily of foreign interference.”

The statement said the “China competition and threat narrative” parroted “the concoction of those that seek to contain or hold down China, rather than reflects New Zealand’s own best interest”.

If the two countries showed mutual respect could they “enhance mutual trust and create favourable conditions for the healthy and stable development” of the relationship, the embassy said.

It concluded that China stood “ready to work with New Zealand” and hoped New Zealand would join in doing the same.

New Zealand's spies claim China was involved in foreign interference.

The NZSIS document is the latest in a string of reports from New Zealand agencies in recent years highlighting challenges with China. They have seen China respond with denials.

In March, the Government took the step of blaming a Chinese state-sponsored group for hacking the Parliamentary Service and the Parliamentary Counsel Office in 2021. Judith Collins, the minister in charge of the spies, said it was “totally unacceptable”, but China said it had no involvement.

Following Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s meeting with the Chinese Premier in June, he said both countries benefited from two-way trade and co-operation on issues like climate change.

But he also said he raised points of difference.

“I raised with Premier Li a number of issues that are important to New Zealanders and which speak to our core values, including human rights and foreign interference. New Zealand will continue to engage predictably and consistently with China, including on issues where we disagree.”

