He announced the Government would investigate performance benchmarks for councils – and other options to limit council expenditure on “nice-to-haves” via revenue caps.

Hipkins hit back, saying it was “all very well to describe a community swimming pool as a nice-to-have when you have your own pool in the backyard, but the majority of our local residents aren’t that privileged.

“You might not value the local playground if you can afford to buy your kids whatever experiences they want, but most hard-working parents can’t do that,” he said.

“You might not think a library is a core service when you can afford to buy whatever books you want, but not all of our local residents can do that.”

Luxon did not put public facilities like swimming pools or playgrounds on the “nice to have” list during this speech, but Hipkins later told reporters by directing councils to focus on “fixing the pipes and nothing else” facilities like pools and parks would inevitably become nice-to-haves.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins during a media stand-up following his Local Government NZ conference speech. Photo / Julia Gabel

“Councils will tell you this, they’ve got swimming pools that are nearing the end of their life and they’re having to make choices between replacing the swimming pool or fixing the pipes. These are the very real decisions that councils are making every day.”

Labour’s local government spokesperson Kieran McAnulty also took aim at Luxon for not partaking in an on-stage interview or debate with MC Kim Hill after his speech, as Hipkins and himself had done.

“He came in and told these people off and then buggered off,” McAnulty said.

Labour's spokesperson for Local Government, Kieran McAnulty. Photo / Mark Mitchell

During the conference, the Government also announced a new regional deals scheme where central government would invite up to five regions to provide proposals for long-term projects.

Regional deals are long-term agreements between local government and central governments with the initial projects expected to be focused on economic growth and productivity, critical infrastructure, and affordable, quality housing.

This move has been welcomed by LGNZ president Sam Broughton, who said the Government was ready to work collaboratively.

Hipkins also addressed the new Māori wards legislation which requires councils with Māori wards that were set up since 2020 to hold a binding referendum to determine whether that ward remains or is scrapped.

During the Select Committee hearing at Parliament, many councils voiced strong opposition to the policy, saying it was discriminatory, expensive and an overstep of central government powers. Councils themselves will need to fund the referendums.

This week more than 80% of councils voted at a Local Government NZ (LGNZ) meeting to push back against the new polling rules for Māori wards.

During his speech, Hipkins said central government should respect local councils’ decision to have a Māori ward, like it does when councils decide to establish or abolish a general or rural ward, a community board or a ward committee.

Speaking to reporters after his speech, Hipkins would not say directly whether Labour would change the law back if they were in power after the next election but that ”we opposed the Government’s law change and we continue to oppose it”.

Hipkins also announced there would be “no more unfunded mandates” if Labour were re-elected to government at the next election.

“If we are asking councils to do more, then we need to talk to councils about how that is funded.”

One option could be a direct contribution from central government, he said.

“That’s a bit that I think all governments, Labour or National, have not done in recent decades. And I think it’s one of the reasons that councils do have quite a lot of their work that they’re struggling to fund.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.