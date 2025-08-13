Peters said the partnership with the US was “one of our most important and long-standing relationships”.

“It is therefore essential that New Zealand’s Ambassador has the necessary experience, judgement and influence to effectively represent our country in Washington DC and navigate the range of important and pressing issues that are vital to New Zealanders,” he said.

Peters described Seed as “one of NZ’s most senior and accomplished diplomats and is accordingly the right person for this vial role”.

Donald Trump with the New Zealand Ambassador to the US Rosemary Banks in the Oval Office during Trump's first term. Photo / File

Banks was widely tipped to serve a shorter stint in Washington this time around. Banks first served in Washington between 2018 and 2022, having been sent there by Peters, who was then Foreign Minister in the Ardern Government.

She had a reputation - even among other embassies - for building good contacts with a mercurial Trump administration.

After two years at home, she was called up again for a second term in 2024 after her replacement, Bede Corry, was brought home to head up MFAT.

With a second Trump Administration a distinct possibility in 2024, she was sent back to Washington DC for what was widely understood to be a shorter second stint.

The process to find a new ambassador began some months ago.

Peters paid tribute to Banks, saying she had served “a most distinguished diplomatic career, having led NZ missions in Paris, New York and Washington”.

“Twice Ms Banks has been asked by her Government to serve in Washington DC and we are enormously grateful to her that twice she answered that call to serve with distinction as NZ Ambassador to the US.

“Ms Banks’ long diplomatic experience and her elevated standing amongst her US counterparts, during such a challenging time in global affairs, has seen her contribute greatly to one of NZ’s most critical bilateral relationships,” he said.