Stats NZ confirmed there would be one fewer general electorate in the next election. Photo / Michael Craig

Stats NZ confirmed there would be one fewer general electorate in the next election. Photo / Michael Craig

The number of general electorates in New Zealand will reduce by one seat at the next general election.

Stats NZ has confirmed the changes following the release of the 2023 Census results.

The seat will be lost in the North Island which will decrease from 49 to 48 electorates. It is not yet known which seat will be lost.

Given New Zealand has 120 parliamentary seats (excluding overhang), this also means there will be one more list seat.

In total, there will be 71 electorate seats and 49 list seats.