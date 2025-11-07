The other suppliers are Appresso Pro Foods, Montana Group, Ka Pai Kai, KDJ Catering, Star Fresh, University of Canterbury Student Association (UCSA), Knuckles (The Food Company), The Y Gisborne, and Pita Pit and Subway.
Seymour’s secondary school lunches programme is a slimmed-down version of what was offered under the previous Labour Government.
The Act leader says the average cost of a lunch under his programme is $3.46 compared to up to $8.68 per student under Labour. This is expected to save $145 million in 2026, he says.
Primary schools will be included in the scheme from Term 1 next year, which would be funded by efficiencies made in the wider programme through more flexible ordering.
Some suppliers in the existing programme would be affected, which Seymour acknowledged “will be tough.”
“However, the emphasis of the programme is to ensure students get healthy meals at an affordable cost to the taxpayer.”
The announcement follows a rocky year for Compass. Earlier BusinessDesk reporting has revealed undisclosed funding top-ups to Compass as well as food-safety failures and misleading statements on recycling and the beef mince being used.
Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.