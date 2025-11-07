Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Catering giant Compass Group excluded from next round of school lunch scheme

Julia Gabel
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Associate Education Minister David Seymour. Photo / Supplied

Associate Education Minister David Seymour. Photo / Supplied

Major catering company Compass Group will not be one of the suppliers of school lunches to primary schools under a new scheme rolled out by Associate Education Minister David Seymour.

The global catering giant was not one of 10 suppliers chosen to deliver lunches to 188 primary schools under

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save