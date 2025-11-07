Associate Education Minister David Seymour. Photo / Supplied

Major catering company Compass Group will not be one of the suppliers of school lunches to primary schools under a new scheme rolled out by Associate Education Minister David Seymour.

The global catering giant was not one of 10 suppliers chosen to deliver lunches to 188 primary schools under the national Ka Ora, Ka Ako scheme.

Contract winners include long-term providers like Cafe Mahia, which Seymour said had a track record for being able to deliver lunches to isolated schools even during flooding and road closures.

“They have the know-how to deal with the unique asks of the region,” he said.

“The regional approach was found to best meet the needs of contributing primary schools in New Zealand. For example, many small primary schools serve remote communities.”