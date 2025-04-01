Voters were asked who they thought should be most responsible for providing school lunches.

Of the 1000 people polled, 61.5% said parents, 32.4% said the Government via a school lunch programme, 2.5% said other and 3.6% said they did not know.

Support for parents was strongest among National and Act voters, followed by NZ First and then Labour.

Green and Te Pāti Māori supporters were more likely to say school lunches should be provided by the Government.

A close-up photo of one of the new school lunches. Photo / RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Those on the lowest incomes were more likely to name parents as being the most responsible, while those with the highest were more likely to name the Government.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said parents should be providing school lunches, with the Government’s programme serving as a backstop for hungry kids.

“We’ll continue to provide a free school lunch programme, it’s important, but for parents who can afford it, they should be providing their own lunches.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins agreed parents were most responsible but said that was not a reason to scrap the lunch programme or to run it into the ground.

“We established the school lunch programme targeting the group of kids for whom it was most difficult for parents to do that and where the kids were most likely to show up without a lunch, but most families will still regard that as a parent’s responsibility.”

Act leader David Seymour, the minister responsible for the lunch programme, said his view had always been that the duty fell on parents.

“If people bring children into the world they have a set of moral obligations to that child and when people don’t fulfil those moral obligations we are all worse off, particularly innocent children.”

In contrast, Greens’ co-leader Marama Davidson said providing school lunches was the Government’s responsibility and believed the initiative should be universal.

“What we are hearing is how important it is for Aotearoa to make sure all of our tamariki are fed and that having school lunches, when they are locally prepared and provided, brings community together and makes sure that children are looked after, also for their education.”

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said the Government should fund a school lunch programme that was run by schools and their communities.

“I absolutely support local solutions. I think they’re more cost-effective. There’s a multiplier effect within those communities and schools, they engage more people into those schools and communities and there’s an overarching community care, not just for the food but for the children. That’s an ideal model.”

The poll of 1000 people was conducted by Reid Research, using quota sampling and weighting to ensure a representative cross-section by age, gender and geography. The poll was conducted through online interviews between March 21-27 and has a maximum margin of error of +/- 3.1% at a 95% confidence level. The report is available here.

– RNZ