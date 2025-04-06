Lunch Money: BusinessDesk investigates Compass Group, the global giant gobbling up school lunch contracts in New Zealand.

Compass Group has contracts with the public sector worth more than $210 million this year.

This means the Government is a significant customer for the school lunch provider, whose most recent public financials put its total New Zealand revenue at $296.5m.

Compass Group NZ (CGNZ), wholly owned by a British-based multinational public company, has been under fire this year for multiple failings in delivering its $80m-a-year school lunch contract.

“We openly acknowledge there have been challenges, we welcome feedback from students and schools and know that there is still work to be done,” CGNZ managing director Paul Harvey said.

Critics are now questioning whether the company is paying enough tax and whether taxpayers’ money should go into overseas shareholders’ pockets.