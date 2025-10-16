“None of the regions will have funding beyond June 30, 2025,” a police briefing to Associate Police Minister Casey Costello said in April.

“Whilst there may be funding that remains in the funded organisations post this date, we would expect these to be minimal and extend service provision less than three months.”

Costello confirmed to the Herald yesterday that a funding transfer has pumped new life into key aspects of the ROCC until June next year, by which time a new Government strategy should be in place.

She did not detail where the funding came from, or how much was involved, but not all programmes will be able to continue.

“The technical transfer occurred, with most funded initiatives able to continue until June 2026,” she said in a statement.

ROCC is a “a key component” in the Government’s fight against methamphetamine, she said.

“There’s been real success in helping communities, especially where ROCC has supported strong enforcement activity.

“ROCC funding was time-limited but the Government recognises the value of the programme and is committed to it. At the moment, I can’t say anything further about funding decisions.”

Associate Police Minister Casey Costello and Commissioner Richard Chambers support strong enforcement activity against methamphetamine-related crime. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There was no such financial reprieve for the TNOC (Transnational Organised Crime) strategy, which had its funding run dry in June.

As the TNOC winds down, the refreshed strategy TSOC (Transnational Serious and Organised Crime) is being developed.

“There hasn’t been a top-up for TNOC strategy funding,” Costello confirmed.

“The refresh of the TSOC strategy has been covered within baseline. As the strategy is still in the process of being refreshed, future funding and resource allocations are not yet confirmed.”

What about the ROCC was worth saving?

There had been three evaluations of ROCC-funded programmes, with two more under way, said the April briefing, released to the Herald under the Official Information Act.

“ROCC is transforming how police and communities address organised crime, shifting the focus from enforcement to prevention and collaboration,” one evaluation said, noting a focus on the root causes of crime, and “building trust with whānau and gang communities”.

A community-driven, culturally-responsive approach was also highlighted in another evaluation, by the Centre for Addiction Research at the University of Auckland, which looked at five Hawke’s Bay initiatives.

“These organisations offer early interventions that are cost-effective and prevent individuals from causing further harm,” the centre’s report said.

Two other programmes were reviewed by Impact Lab:

The Hoki Mai Ki Te Ao, Mauhere, Mauao, Mauriora reintegration programme for gang-affiliated people leaving prison had a $6.70 return for every dollar invested

The Live for More surf therapy and social connections for those aged 16-25 had a $3.20 return for each dollar invested.

Methamphetamine consumption more than doubled in the latter part of 2024, according to wastewater testing results. Source: Police

Costello, who is also Customs Minister, noted the good work happening at the border.

“In the last year, Customs stopped almost 9.3 tonnes of drugs reaching here and that included increasing amounts of cocaine and a record single haul of 1.9 tonnes of GBL (liquid ecstasy).

“Doing more of what currently works is part of the solution.”

But the ministerial advisory group has described the methamphetamine problem as being so massive that New Zealand is losing the fight.

“Current activities are not keeping pace with the accelerated growth of organised crime,” the group said in its March report.

The group’s sixth report recommended a Minister of Organised Crime, backed by a new oversight body, to provide the sustainable leadership, governance and accountability that is currently lacking.

Costello, who is releasing the group’s final report today, acknowledged the scale of the challenge.

“These organised crime groups will do whatever it takes to try to make money here – smuggling drugs, laundering money, exploiting people – and we need a focused and cohesive response to tackling their threat.

“We need to keep lifting our game and across Government we’re working on that. You’ll see the results of that soon.”

Per capita meth consumption by region for Q2 (April, May, June) this year. Source: Police wastewater testing

Increase in meth consumption

Methamphetamine is New Zealand’s most harmful illicit substance, causing an estimated $30.5 million social harm cost per week.

Police or Customs seizures of 500kg or more are now almost routine, as global crime syndicates target New Zealand as a small but lucrative market.

According to wastewater testing, which covers 77% of the country’s population, consumption increased in the second half of 2024, peaking in October 2024 at a level 160% higher than in June 2024.

It has since dropped, but continues to increase in particular regions:

Highest per-capita consumption was in Northland, followed by Waikato, Eastern, Central and Bay of Plenty.

All of those regions had a consumption rate in the second quarter of this year higher than over the previous year, except for Northland, where the second quarter rate was slightly lower.

Overall, there was an 18% fall in per-capita methamphetamine consumption in the second quarter this year, compared with the first quarter.

Fatal stimulant overdoses (including from methamphetamine or an amphetamine) doubled between 2022 and 2024, according to data collated by the NZ Drug Foundation.

Last year there were 21 such deaths, though this may increase as active coronial inquiries are completed.

The number of fatal stimulant overdoses (methamphetamine, synthetic cathinones) has more than doubled over recent years. Source: NZ Drug Foundation

As Mexican and Asian drug cartels have been increasing methamphetamine production and distributing it in higher quantities, the street price in New Zealand has fallen by 36% between 2017/18 and 2024, according to the latest New Zealand Drug Trends Survey.

Meanwhile our mental health and addiction services are under strain, as meth continues to contribute to violent offending.

“Escalating tensions between gangs, often in competition and influence in the illicit drug market, can result in episodes of increased violence and use of firearms,” a police briefing from November last year said.

“Police research has found that, compared with offenders with no recorded methamphetamine offence, offenders with a methamphetamine offence committed 3.7 times more homicide and related offences, and 3.4 times more ‘acts intended to cause injury’ offences.

The price of a gram of methamphetamine has fallen by 36% between 2017/18 and 2024. Source: NZ Drug Trends Survey

“A reduction in the volume of methamphetamine used in New Zealand should reduce inter-gang drug violence and methamphetamine-related family violence,” the briefing said.

This already appears to have happened with our changing drinking habits, with a strong correlation between the fall in violent offending and the fall in alcohol-involved violent offending as Kiwis are drinking less hazardously.

Where to get help:

• 0800 METH HELP (0800 6384 4357)

• Alcohol Drug Helpline (Phone 0800 787 797 or text 8681)

• They also have a Māori line on 0800 787 798 and a Pasifika line on 0800 787 799

• How to stay safer if you’re using drugs: The Level

• Where to get your drugs checked: Drug checking clinics

Derek Cheng is a senior journalist who started at the Herald in 2004. He has worked several stints in the press gallery team and is a former deputy political editor.