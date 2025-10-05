Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

We’re drinking less, and violent crime is dropping. New data shows how strongly the two are related.

Derek Cheng
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

The Government is proposing several changes to the laws governing the sale and supply of alcohol, including making it easier to allow bars to open during major sporting events.

The huge drop in the number of victims of violent offending in recent years has been closely mirrored by a massive drop in violent crime where alcohol was involved, new Ministry of Justice data shows.

This follows several years of New Zealanders drinking less, according to the Ministry of Health’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save