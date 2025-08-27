One part of the reforms is to make it simpler for bars to open and serve alcohol during major sporting events. Photo / Nick Reed

The Government is proposing several changes to the laws governing the sale and supply of alcohol, including making it easier to allow bars to open during major sporting events.

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee today unveiled proposed reform of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012, claiming it focuses on “restoring fairness and practicality to the system without compromising public safety”.

Among the changes, soon to be introduced to the House, was a “fairer” licensing process which would only allow objections to a licence application to come from those residing in the same council area.

It would also allow applicants a right of reply to any objectors.

The changes would enable hairdressers and barbers to supply small amounts of alcohol to customers without a licence, a change previously announced by the Government.