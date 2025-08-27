Premises like wineries, such as breweries and meaderies, and distilleries, would also be allowed to hold both on- and off-licences to support cellar door sales.
Digital identity credentials would be considered approved evidence of age for alcohol purchases under the new bill.
The reform also addressed calls for a simpler process to allow bars and other venues to open and serve alcohol outside their licensed hours during major sporting events.
It was an issue raised almost every time a sporting event like a world cup was being held outside typical hours and would require the Government to pass special legislation each time to allow pubs to open.
McKee’s reform would enable the responsible minister to declare a “stand-alone exemption” to licensing requirements for national televised events.
This would be achieved through the Order in Council legal instrument, in which members of the executive advised the Governor-General to give effect to a government decision.
McKee’s bill was expected to be introduced to the House in the coming months and reach select committee by the end of the year.
