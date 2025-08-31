Advertisement
Premium

Aucklanders’ travel times could increase sizeably by 2055 if no change made, congestion-charging legislation progresses

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Aucklanders' travel times will increase sizeably if no change is made. Photo / Nick Reed

Aucklanders’ travel times could increase sizeably by 2055 if no significant changes are made to transport settings, modelling by the Ministry of Transport suggests.

The ministry said its findings are illustrative and may not materialise, as the model doesn’t consider improvements to the transport network, such as adding more capacity

