Chris Hipkins speaks to the media after meeting with businesses and business leaders to hear first-hand the full impact of the weather on business.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is due to brief media after meeting with Auckland business leaders about the impact of the city’s record rainfall since Friday.

It also follows a meeting between Hipkins and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown this morning, which reportedly involved the pair discussing the current flooding situation, local and central government assistance, as well as climate change and the mayor’s transport plan.

On Tuesday, the Herald reported the results of a survey of Restaurant Association members, which found more than half of roughly 70 respondents reported having to close because of damage to buildings.

Other problems stemmed from staff being unable to travel to work, road closures and reservations getting cancelled.

“Other issues include interruptions to the supply chain causing shortages of food,” the association added.

The Mayor & PM met in Auckland earlier today. They focussed almost exclusively on the current situation & the coordination of local & central govt assistance, while also discussing climate change & work towards the mayor's vision of a single, integrated, all-modes transport plan.





“We’ve been taking calls all weekend from members looking for support and targeted communication to help them work through the situation and get back and running again,” Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said on Tuesday.

“In particular, businesses are looking for additional support negotiating with landlords and insurance companies to get back on their feet.”

So far, 15,000 claims have been lodged after flood events in the city, according to RNZ.

Insurance Council consumer affairs manager Sarah Knox said people forced out of their homes due to flood damage should make a long-term housing plan.

“A standard event for insurers, where it is a normal-sized flood event, they will get through 90 per cent of those claims within a year. But this event is of an unprecedented scale so it will take a long time,” she told RNZ.

“People need to make sure that they are now looking at their temporary accommodation with their insurers and setting themselves up so that they are there for the long haul with their insurers.”