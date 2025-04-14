Advertisement
Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith backs facial recognition software to prevent shoplifting, despite privacy concerns

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Facial recognition in supermarkets hailed a success

An invaluable tool to prevent retail crime or an invasion of privacy that can be used to track you without your consent?

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith wants to allow the use of facial recognition technology (FRT) in the fight against retail crime, despite acknowledging “tensions” with people’s right to privacy.

